Triple Threat for the WWE Title: Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan

We go to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is out next with Rowan. The match is about to begin when the music hits and out comes Mustafa Ali. Vince McMahon wasn't lying about this being a Triple Threat. Hamilton does formal ring introductions next.

The bell rings and fans start chanting "we want Kofi!" for Kofi Kingston. Bryan rants about how Ali and Owens don't belong in this match. Owens drops him with a big right hand. Owens and Ali go at it now while Bryan is down on the outside. Fans chant for Kofi some more. Bryan comes back in but Owens knocks him out of the ring. Owens goes back to beating on Ali in the corner. Ali looks to make a comeback as Rowan watches from the outside. Ali drops Owens and covers for a pin but Bryan breaks it up.

Bryan goes to work on Ali now as fans chant for Kofi. Ali dumps Bryan over the top rope to the floor. Owens tries to get the win on Ali but can't. Owens misses a shot on Ali and Ali nails a dive out of the ring, taking Bryan down. Kofi chants continue. Owens with a cannonball from the apron to Ali on the floor. Owens with a big cannonball to Bryan against the barrier. Owens brings Bryan back into the ring for a 2 count. Bryan turns it around on Owens as fans chant for Kofi. Ali fights in and knocks Bryan back. Owens gets rocked by a kick from Ali. Bryan leaps and dropkicks Ali from the top all the way down to the barrier and he lands hard. Bryan takes Owens to the corner and works him over now. Bryan with unloads kicks and chops in the corner. Bryan gets fired up with kicks but fans boo him.

Bryan keeps Owens grounded and works on him arm as Rowan watches. Fans chant "we want Kofi" again. Owens turns it around but Bryan clotheslines him and talks some trash. Bryan with kicks while Owens is on his knees now. Bryan drops Owens with the roundhouse kick and covers for a 2 count but Ali comes in out of nowhere to break it up. Bryan with a belly-to-back suplex on Ali. Bryan with kicks to Ali while he's on his knees now. Ali ducks the last kick and mounts some offense, nailing a Facebuster. Ali unloads into the corner now. Ali hits the ropes but Bryan levels him with a big clothesline. Bryan poses and fans boo. Bryan misses Owens in the corner. Owens with corner cannonballs to both opponents. Owens runs into a superkick from Ali. Owens fires back and then drops Bryan. Ali jumps on Owens' back but Owens nails a double senton on both opponents.

Owens with chops to Bryan in the corner now. Owens takes Bryan to the top and chops him again. Owens climbs up for a superplex but Bryan resists and sends him down. Ali runs up to the top for the superplex. Owens comes and puts Ali on his shoulders. Ali slides down and sends Owens into Bryan. Ali with an inverted hurricanrana on Owens. Ali goes back up and brings Bryan down with a standing Spanish Fly from the top. Bryan rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Ali goes to the top and goes for the 054 on Owens but Owens moves out of the way. Owens with a Stunner on Ali in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count as Bryan breaks it up. More back and forth between Bryan and Owens now. Owens catches Bryan in a pop-up powerbomb for a close 2 count. Owens can't believe it.

Rowan approaches Ali in the ring but he gets superkicked. Owens gets involved and they hit the double kick. He goes into the ring post next. Owens runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down Rowan on the floor. Bryan nails a knee to Owens on the floor. Bryan brings Owens back into the ring but Ali rocks him from the apron and they trade shots. The Network feed briefly cuts out here.

Owens goes to powerbomb Bryan on the apron but Bryan backdrops him. Owens falls to the floor. Bryan charges on the apron with a running knee but Ali moves and Bryan knees the ring post. Ali with a shot to the throat of Bryan. Ali goes to the top and hits the 450 on the apron to Bryan. Bryan rolls in the ring but Ali crawls for him and makes the close 2 count as Rowan pulls Bryan to safety. Bryan sends Ali down and he lands on his feet on the floor. This leads to Bryan jumping for a big DDT on the floor. Ali charges at Owens on the outside and Owens catches him in a pop-up powerbomb on the apron. Rowan stops Owens from capitalizing with a big spin kick. Rowan sends Ali in the ring and sends Owens over the timekeeper's area. Bryan rolls in but Ali kicks out at 2. Bryan can't believe it. Rowan looks on as Bryan is slow to pull it back together. Fans chant for Ali but Bryan gets up first. Bryan lifts Ali and talks trash about how he doesn't deserve to be here, while rocking him with strikes. Ali fires back and Bryan runs into an elbow. They both collide in mid-air and Bryan connects with the flying knee for the pin to retain out of nowhere.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

