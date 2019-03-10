WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go to the ring and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is introduced as the guest commentator for this match. She joins Cole, Graves and Young at ringside. Out first are WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley for their first title defense. They head to the ring together after Banks comes out first. Tamina Snuka is out first for her team. She waits on the stage and out next comes Nia Jax. They head to the ring together. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

Bayley starts off with Snuka. Bayley gets sent to the corner but she fights out. Banks tags in and they turn it around. Jax tags in and they try to keep momentum going with frequent tags but Jax tosses one into the other to take control. Jax unloads on Bayley now. Snuka comes in for the double team on Bayley. Snuka with a 2 count. Snuka with more shots in the corner now. Jax tags back in and fights Bayley off. Snuka with another tag. Jax and Snuka continue to make frequent tags. Jax powerbombs Bayley and Snuka covers for a close 2 count. The referee checks on Bayley while she's down. Snuka keeps her grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Banks finally gets a tag and she goes to work on Snuka. More back and forth between the two. Banks rocks Jax on the apron. Jax tags in for the double team Samoan Drop but they botch it. Jax recovers and hits the Samoan Drop on Banks but Bayley breaks the pin up. Jax misses a splash in the corner. Bayley tags in and unloads on Jax in the corner. Snuka runs in but Bayley sends her out to the floor. Jax tries to stop Bayley's momentum. Snuka gets sent into the ring post, then Jax does. Banks tags in and hits the Meteora from the top to Jax. Banks and Bayley with another double team with Banks going to the floor. Bayley runs the ropes and nails a dive, taking down Banks, Jax and Snuka on the floor. The referee counts.

Banks and Bayley push Jax back into the ring. Banks goes to the top for the double knees. Bayley follows up with the top rope elbow drop but Snuka breaks the pin up. Banks runs over to stop Snuka but Snuka drops her on the floor. Bayley drops Snuka over the middle rope. Jax grabs Bayley for a powerbomb but it's countered with a pin attempt to retain the titles.

Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks

