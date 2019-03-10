Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title: R-Truth vs. Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe

We go to the ring and out first comes R-Truth with Carmella. They rap Truth's entrance and Carmella has more of her own lyrics now. Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega. Rey Mysterio is out next, followed by new WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe for his first defense.

The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Rey sends Andrade to the floor. Joe unloads on Rey after sending Truth out. Truth clotheslines Andrade and Rey down on the floor after Andrade caught a slide by Rey. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive, taking down all three opponents on the floor. Joe stands tall and gets a pop.

Joe with chops to Rey and Andrade in the ring now. Andrade rocks Joe and they trade stiff shots now. Joe with a headbutt in the corner. Joe with a forearm to Rey. Truth grabs Joe's leg from the floor, allowing Andrade to rock him. Andrade launches Rey into Joe with a senton. Andrade levels Rey as Joe gets sent to the floor. Andrade with a 2 count on Rey. Truth drops Joe and comes back in to go at it with Andrade. Truth with a 2 count as Carmella cheers him on. Truth and Andrade go at it now. Rey comes off the top and takes them both down at once, and again. Truth and Rey go at it in the middle of the ring now. Joe runs in and clotheslines them both at the same time. Vega and Carmella have words at ringside as Joe works Rey into the corner. Joe beats Truth down in the opposite corner.

Truth fights Joe off but Joe catches him for the Coquina Clutch. Rey makes the save and goes for a 619 but Joe avoids it. Joe scoops Rey for a slam but Rey turns it into a big DDT. Rey with a 2 count on Joe. Rey goes to the top but Andrade runs back in and crotches him. Andrade with shots to the others while they are down as Vega cheers him on. Andrade rocks Rey and climbs up with him. Rey avoids the superplex. Truth comes over and joins in. Andrade is on Truth's shoulders as Rey takes him off with a hurricanrana. Truth ends up going for the pin on Andrade but Rey leaps in from the apron and breaks it with a leg drop just in time. Joe breaks a pin up next. Joe drops Truth in the corner. Rey flies in at Joe but Joe catches him in mid-air. Andrade flies in next with a missile dropkick. Everyone is down now. Andrade grabs Rey and hits the Three Amigos in the middle of the ring as fans boo. Rey blocks the third and rolls him up for a 2 count. Andrade with a Gory Special submission now. Truth breaks it up with a kick to the face. Carmella rallies the crowd now. Truth with a 2 count on Andrade. Truth with a 2 count on Rey. Truth splashes Rey in one corner. He charges at Andrade but gets sent to the apron. Joe sends Truth face-first into the apron. Andrade flies out and hits a corkscrew on Joe to bring him down. Rey goes to the top and nails a big hurricanrana to the floor, sending Andrade flying on the floor. Vega can't believe it.

Vega runs interference on the outside, then nails Truth. Carmella comes over and takes her out for a brawl at ringside. Joe brings Rey in the ring for an Uranage but Rey kicks out at 2. Andrade with the Hammerlock DDT attempt on Rey in the middle of the ring but Truth makes the save on the pin. Andrade with running knees to Joe in the corner. Truth takes Andrade and then Joe down. Truth slams Andrade onto Joe next. Truth with another tribute to John Cena with the Five Knuckle Shuffle to Joe as Andrade moves out of the way. Truth drops Andrade with a kick to the back of the head but Joe breaks it up with a big senton. Joe dodges the scissors kick and sends Truth into the ring post. He falls out to the floor. Rey sends Joe into position and then hit the 619. Rey flies in to drop the dime but Joe avoids it. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch to Rey in the middle of the ring. Rey quickly fades out and the referee calls the match.

Winner: Samoa Joe

