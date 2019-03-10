SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Usos

We go right to the ring and out first comes Shane McMahon. The Miz is out next for a hometown pop and they head to the ring together. They are both wearing the colors of the Cleveland Browns. Miz goes to ringside and greets his dad George. Shane comes over and does the same. The big hometown reaction for Miz continues. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside.

Shane starts off with Jimmy and strikes first. Shane takes control early on and covers for a pin attempt. Miz tags in for a pop. Miz goes to work on Jimmy and takes him down for a 2 count. Fans start chanting for Miz now as he beats Jimmy from corner to corner. Jimmy runs into a kick. Miz with a roll-up out of the corner for another pin attempt. Miz tags Shane in for the double team. They hit the Hart Attack and Shane covers for a 2 count on Jey now.

Jimmy takes a cheap shot from the apron but he gets payback when he tags in as they hit a big double team move on Shane. Fans chant for Shane as Jimmy beats him around. The Usos double team Shane as Miz reaches for the tag. Jey mounts Shane with strikes and keeps him grounded now. Jey keeps control and drops Shane with a big kick. Jimmy tags in and drops Miz off the apron as Jey keeps Shane down. Jimmy taunts Miz to boos and then goes back to work on Shane. Jey with a cheap shot to Shane while Jimmy has the referee distracted. Jimmy keeps Shane grounded in the middle of the ring again.

Miz gets close to the tag but Jimmy pulls Shane back and drops a knee. Jimmy focuses on the leg and tags in Jey for another double team. Jey drops the headbutt and covers Shane for a 1 count. Shane manages to connect with a big DDT out of nowhere. Miz finally gets the hot tag for a big pop. He comes off the top and goes right to work on Jimmy. Miz with the It Kicks and double knees in the corner. Miz with another set of double knees for another pop. Miz with the running clothesline in the corner. Miz drops Jey off the apron with a big boot. Miz comes in from the apron and rolls Jimmy up for a 2 count. Miz sends Jimmy out to the floor next to Jey. Fans pop as Miz goes to the top. Miz leaps out and takes down both opponents on the floor, right in front of his dad.

Miz brings it back in the ring but Jimmy misses an enziguri. Miz drops him with a DDT for a 2 count as Shane cheers him on. Miz misses a running kick and gets rolled up for a 2 count. Jey tags in for the double team Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Jey taunts Shane before charging in the corner at Miz. Miz counters. Jey blocks the Skull Crushing Final and rocks him. Jimmy tags in but Miz fights them both off. Miz comes off the top but they hit a double superkick for a 2 count as Shane breaks the pin up. Shane with strikes until they catch him in a big Samoan Drop as well. Miz drops Jey off the apron and then hits the Skull Crushing Finale on Jimmy. Miz covers for the pin. The referee is busy checking on Shane. The referee finally turns around but Jimmy kicks out. Fans boo.

Miz drives knees into the leg of Jimmy now. Miz goes for the Figure Four but Jimmy kicks him into the ring post. Jey tags in and taunts Miz's dad. Jey lifts Miz on his shoulders as Jimmy goes to the top. Miz slides out and sends Uso into the corner, knocking the other down from the top. Miz rolls Jey up for a 2 count. Miz sends Jey to the apron and runs into an enziguri from him. Jey goes to the top but Miz crotches him. Miz rocks Jey and climbs up but Jey fights back, dropping him over the top rope. Shane goes to the top for a Coast 2 Coast on Jimmy. Jey goes to the top and we have a top rope stand-off now. Shane leaps at Jimmy as Jey leaps at Miz, they collide in mid-air and fans chant "holy s--t!" now. We get a replay of the big collision.

Fans chant for Miz now. Miz goes back to the top for a Frogsplash but Jimmy gets his knees up. Jimmy turns that into the pin to retain.

Winners: The Usos

