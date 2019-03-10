Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Xavier Woods and Big E

We go to the ring and Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way out first. Rusev is out next with Lana as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next comes The New Day - Big E and Xavier Woods.

Woods starts off with Nakamura and they go at it. Nakamura takes Woods to the corner and works him over. Woods comes back and takes Nakamura down for a 2 count. Nakamura ends up leveling Woods with a big kick and Rusev tags in as we take a quick break. We come back and Rusev is in control of Woods as Big E waits for the tag. Rusev with a bear hug to Woods now. Woods fights back and out but Nakamura comes in and drops him with a big kick for a 2 count. We cut to a backstage sidebar video of The Miz and his dad backstage. George is looking forward to seeing Miz and Shane McMahon bring the titles home. Miz says their match is opening the pay-per-view, so dad better get out to the front row. Shane comes in and gets everyone hyped up. We go back to the ring and Nakamura has Woods grounded.

Woods fights up and out but Nakamura knees him and takes him to the corner. Rusev tags in and places Woods on the top turnbuckle, then rocks him a few times. Rusev climbs up for a superplex but Woods resists. Woods headbutts Rusev to the mat. Woods follows up with a missile dropkick. Big E rallies the crowd now as they chant for The New Day.

Big E and Nakamura tag in at the same time. Big E with a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes, then a third. Big E dances over Nakamura and then hits the running splash. Big E waits for Nakamura to get up and goes for the Big Ending but Nakamura counters for a guillotine choke. Big E powers up and tosses Nakamura across the ring. Nakamura rolls to the apron. Big E runs the ropes for a Spear but Nakamura stops him with a knee. Nakamura with kicks to the chest from the apron now. Nakamura drops Big E over the middle rope and kicks him in the back of the neck.

Nakamura goes to the middle rope and hits a knee strike for a 2 count. Woods tags in as Rusev gets dropped. Nakamura drops Big E. Woods comes in with a big tornado DDT on Nakamura. Rusev drops Woods with a kick to the back of the neck. Rusev covers Woods for a close 2 count. Rusev drags Woods to the corner and takes him to the top for right hands. Woods fights back as Rusev tries to climb up. Woods leaps off and rolls through. They tangle in the middle of the ring and Rusev slams Woods into the mat for another close pin attempt. Nakamura and Rusev keep control and hit a big double team move. Nakamura with a knee to the face for another 2 count on Woods.

Nakamura waits for Woods to get back up. Woods dodges the Kinshasa and rolls Nakamura up for a 2 count. Big E tags in and they catch Nakamura with a big double team Backstabber. Big E runs over Rusev as Lana looks on. Big E scoops Nakamura for the double team as Woods goes to the top. Lana gets on the apron and interferes as Rusev distracts the referee. More back and forth now. This leads to Rusev nailing a big Machka Kick on Big E but Woods breaks the pin up just in time. Woods dumps Nakamura out to the floor. Rusev sends Woods to the apron. Woods sends Rusev to the floor. Woods runs the ropes and leaps out but Nakamura and Rusev catch him in mid-air, then spike him hard into the floor. Rusev brings Woods back in for a close 2 count. Rusev and Lana can't believe it. Rusev stomps Woods for The Accolade and locks it in. Woods fights it and goes for the bottom rope but Nakamura pulls it back. Big E grabs Nakamura and tosses him into the timekeeper's area. Rusev breaks the hold and stares out at Big E. Rusev turns around to a roll-up from Woods for 2. Rusev misses in the corner and hits the ring post. Big E tags in and scoops Rusev as Woods goes to the top. Woods with the UpUpDownDown from the top for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

This is from our live WWE Fastlane coverage. Click here to access our full Fastlane coverage post.