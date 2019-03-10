The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out first comes Baron Corbin for tonight's main event. Bobby Lashley is out next without Lio Rush. Drew McIntyre is out last for his team. The heels wait until the music finally hits and out comes The Shield for their reunion. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins come through the crowd in their Shield gear. Cole says this is the last time we will see The Shield together as Ambrose is leaving WWE soon, Rollins is headed to WrestleMania 35 to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Reigns has his whole career ahead of him.

The two teams meet in the middle of the ring for a face off. They all start brawling. The Shield clears the ring and stands tall for a pop from the crowd. The heels regroup on the floor. Rollins starts off with Lashley as the bell rings. Lashley strikes first and overpowers, ramming Rollins back into the corner with shoulder thrusts. Rollins fights out of the corner and ducks a clothesline. Rollins with a Slingblade. Lashley rocks Rollins into their corner and in comes Corbin. Corbin takes Rollins to another corner and taunts Reigns. Corbin runs into a boot. Rollins sends Corbin into the middle turnbuckle and in comes Ambrose for a double team with Rollins. Ambrose covers Corbin for a 1 count.

Corbin turns it around and takes Ambrose to the opposite corner. Drew tags in and goes to work on Ambrose but Ambrose slams him to the mat and sends him to the corner. Rollins tags in for the double team. Reigns tags in to double team Drew with Rollins. Reigns for a 2 count as Drew rolls to the floor for a breather. The heels regroup again as The Shield stands tall together in the ring. Reigns and Drew stare each other down now. Drew strikes first and goes to work. Drew unloads in the corner and yells in Reigns' face. Drew runs into an elbow in the opposite corner. Rollins tags in for the double shoulder tackle to Drew. The double team continues and Rollins takes Drew to the corner. Drew delivers a big kick to the ribs to shut the momentum down. Lashley tags in and goes to work on Rollins on the outside, ramming him back into the barrier. Lashley drives Rollins back into the barrier again.

Lashley brings Rollins back into the ring for a 2 count. Corbin tags in and nails Rollins in the corner. Fans chant for Rollins as Corbin drop him again. Rollins fights back but Corbin elbows Rollins and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring now. More back and forth between the two. Ambrose and Drew go at it now. Drew gets sent out. Ambrose with a big top rope elbow to the floor. Ambrose ends up eating a big Spear from Lashley when he comes back in. Corbin and Lashley double team Rollins on the floor, sending him over the barrier. Drew barely connects with a Claymore Kick to Ambrose in the ring but Ambrose falls to the floor. The referee counts on Ambrose but he makes it back in at the 9 count. Drew mounts Ambrose and unloads with strikes.

Corbin and Lashley double team Ambrose in the corner now. Lashley with a 2 count. Ambrose looks to make a comeback but Lashley drives him face-first into the mat for another pin attempt. Drew comes back in and delivers a big suplex to Ambrose for a 2 count. Drew talks trash and stomps on Ambrose's hand. Ambrose blocks three suplex attempts and then nails a suplex of his own. Drew runs into a kick from Ambrose in the corner. Lashley tags in and takes Ambrose to the top. Lashley looks to hit the superplex but Ambrose resists and sends Lashley to the mat. Ambrose leaps out but rolls through, then hits a neckbreaker on Lashley. Drew tags in and stops Ambrose from tagging. Ambrose with the slingshot suplex to take Drew down. Rollins and Reigns rally for the crowd now.

Reigns and Corbin tag in at the same time. Reigns unloads with clotheslines. Reigns rocks Drew off the apron and then Lashley. Reigns with more offense to Corbin as fans cheer him on. Reigns exits the ring and runs around, delivering the Drive By to Corbin. Reigns with a 2 count as Drew breaks the pin up. Rollins launches himself in to take Drew out. Lashley goes for Rollins but Ambrose makes the save. Lashley dropkicks Lashley, then Rollins dropkicks Lashley. Rollins and Ambrose run the ropes together and hit a double suicide dive, taking Lashley and Drew out on the floor. Reigns clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Reigns runs the ropes to a big pop but Corbin intercepts him at the ropes, nailing a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Drew and Lashley pound on Rollins in the timekeeper's area now. Ambrose runs off the announce tables and dives at them all.

Reigns rocks Corbin in the ring now. They trade shots. Corbin avoids a Samoan Drop and sends Reigns into the ring post for a 2 count. More back and forth. Corbin chokeslams Reigns for a 2 count. We see Rollins, Ambrose, Lashley and Drew brawling over by the Kickoff pre-show panel set, slamming each other into production cases and other objects. Corbin takes Reigns to the top for a superplex now. Reigns resists and fights back. Corbin also fights back while they're still up top. We see Drew and Lashley double teaming Ambrose. Reigns counters Corbin up top and brings him to the mat with a sitdown powerbomb. Corbin still kicks out at 2. We see Lashley and Drew place Ambrose on top of the Kickoff table. Ambrose leaps off but they catch him. Rollins comes flying off the stands, taking Lashley and Drew down, along with Ambrose who they were holding. Reigns waits for Corbin to get up in the ring now. Reigns jumps for the Superman Punch but it's blocked. Reigns avoids a chokeslam. Corbin runs back in and Reigns hits the Superman Punch but Corbin kicks out at 2. Reigns is surprised.

We see Ambrose and Rollins coming back to the ringside area as Reigns readies for a Spear, waiting for Corbin to get up. Drew comes over and sends Ambrose into the barrier. Reigns with Superman Punches to Drew and Lashley on the apron. Corbin nails End of Days on Reigns but Rollins makes the save just in time, barely breaking the pin up in time. Corbin is frustrated now as he unloads on The Shield while they are down. Corbin sends Reigns out of the ring and follows. Corbin calls the shots as Drew and Lashley help take apart the announce tables. They go to do a Shield powerbomb on Reigns first but Ambrose and Rollins make the save. Lashley and Drew fight them off. Reigns with a Superman Punch to Lashley to stop Rollins from behind put through the table. Reigns with another Superman Punch as there's chaos at ringside now. Lashley gets taken out by a Stomp from Rollins. Reigns drops Corbin with a Spear on the floor. The Shield triple teams Drew on the floor now. Corbin is rolled into the ring. The Shield brings Drew over to an announce table and they put him through it with their signature powerbomb. Fans chant "one more time!" at The Shield.

The Shield turns their attention to Corbin, who is still down in the ring. Fans chant "this is awesome!" as The Shield stalks Corbin from the apron. Corbin is surrounded in the ring now. Rollins with a superkick. Reigns with a Superman Punch. Ambrose with a Dirty Deeds. Fans pop as The Shield celebrates the beatdown on Corbin, getting Cleveland hyped up. They deliver a big Shield powerbomb to Corbin in the middle of the ring and Reigns covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Shield

