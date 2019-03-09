Earlier this week, WWE held a WrestleMania 36 press conference to announced its biggest show of the year would be headed to Tampa Bay, Florida. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium on April 5, 2020.

To make sure local official were using the proper words for WWE's brand, a list of "WWE Do's and Don'ts" was given out before the press conference, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Below is the full list: