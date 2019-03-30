- Kofi Kingston has been wearing custom Nike Zoom Rookie Galaxy sneakers to pay tribute to the support of the WWE Universe as of late. You can see the sneakers in the 14th episode of Kofi's "I Just Love Kicks" series from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, seen above.

- 2019 WWE Hall of Fame coverage is currently scheduled to begin on the WWE Network with a Red Carpet special at 6pm ET next Saturday night. The induction ceremony will then begin at 7pm ET and is scheduled to run for three hours until 10pm ET. As always, we will have full coverage of the Hall of Fame here on the site beginning at 6pm ET.

A one-hour special on the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to air on the USA Network after the post-WrestleMania 35 RAW goes off the air at 11pm ET.

- WWE has announced a storyline injury update on Noam Dar and Mark Andrews after their double injury angle on this week's WWE NXT UK episode. They noted that both competitors suffered knee injuries, and will have to work through sprains and possible ligament damage. Below is WWE's storyline announcement on the injuries and a few shots from the match:

Mark Andrews and Noam Dar suffer knee injuries At the height of Mark Andrews' explosive showdown against Noam Dar during the March 27 edition of NXT UK, the official was forced to call for the bell after both competitors sustained injuries that prevented them from continuing and required them to leave the ring on stretchers. According to WWE Medical personnel, both competitors have suffered knee injuries and will have to work through sprains and possible ligament damage. That being said, both Andrews and Dar have already expressed a strong desire to return to the ring much sooner than anticipated in order to finish what they started. Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available.