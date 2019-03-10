News broke yesterday on the passing of Yusuke "Wally" Yamaguchi at the age of 60. Known to many fans as "Yamaguchi-san" in WWE, he was the manager of Kaientai in 1998.

It's unclear the cause of death, but Yamaguchi had been dealing with health problems since suffering a stroke in 2017.

Today, WWE released a statement on his passing.

WWE is saddened to learn that Wally Yamaguchi, Japanese wrestling fixture and former Kaientai manager, has passed away at the age of 60. Although primarily known to the WWE Universe as the villainous Yamaguchi-San during the late 1990s, Yamaguchi was a key figure in Japanese sports-entertainment during the 1980s, editing "Gong" Magazine and working with various Japanese promotions as a referee and an agent. In addition to appearing onscreen as Kaientai's manager, Yamaguchi also worked with WWE as its Japanese liaison. His brother, Shun Yamaguchi, is a Japanese television announcer for WWE's pay-per-view broadcasts. WWE extends its condolences to Yamaguchi's family, friends and fans.