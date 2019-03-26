- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Uncasville, CT in this new video.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with Sky Sports and said Drew McIntyre should have been the final opponent for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35.

"I think the two of them would rise to the occasion, it would be the biggest match of Drew's career," Foley said.

Angle will be facing Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 while McIntyre will go up against Roman Reigns.. Angle noted in an interview that McIntyre was one of the names discussed for the match. There's been talk of WWE possibly changing Angle's opponent due to negative reactions from fans, but Corbin vs. Angle is still scheduled as of this week.

- We noted back in mid-February how the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland had named WWE as their Best Sporting Event of 2018 for the November SmackDown event that took place while WWE was on tour in Europe. WWE beat out a local favorite to win in their SSE Awards category - hometown boxer Josh Taylor's fight against Ryan Martin. As seen in the video below, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently accepted the award on behalf of WWE:

The superstars from @WWE are ecstatic to have won the SSE Live Award for Best Sporting Event at @TheSSEHydro!



The Good Brothers, @KarlAndersonWWE and @LukeGallowsWWE, have a little message for their fans... pic.twitter.com/EwFYyi5dht — SSE (@YourSSE) March 19, 2019