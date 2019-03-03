The following are the WWE RAW live event results from tonight's show at Eagle Bank Arena George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. The main event would see Braun Strowman defeat Baron Corbin in a no disqualification match.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

* Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke & Natalya (Triple threat match)

* Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin (No DQ match)

Tomorrow night's WWE RAW will feature appearances by Michael Che and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live as well as Charlotte Flair. We will also see what is next in store for Roman Reigns and Batista after they each made their returns to WWE on last week's episode.