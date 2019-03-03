The following are the WWE SmackDown live event results from tonight's show in Syracuse, NY. The main event would see WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka defeating Charlotte Flair.

* The Usos defeated The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro)

* Naomi defeated Mandy Rose

* WWE United States Champion R-Truth (w/Carmella) defeated Andrade

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (w/Rowan) defeated A.J. Styles

* Nikki Cross defeated both Billie Kay & Peyton Royce in simultaneous matches

* The Miz, Mustafa Ali, and Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev (W/Lana), Shinsuke Nakamura, and Samoa Joe

* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka defeated Charlotte

As previously noted, this Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from Philadelphia will feature WWE United States Champion R-Truth defending his U.S. Title in another open challenge. The show will also include The Miz vs. one-half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso, in a singles match.