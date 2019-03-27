- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has a new ad campaign with the Cumberland Farms chain of convenience stores. Flair posted his commercial for their Breakfast Deal earlier this week and now you can see his ad for their coffee, pizza and Chill Zone specials. You can see that commercial above.

- WWE stock was down 3.87% today, closing at $84.87 per share. Today's high was $88.31 and the low was $83.86. Seeking Alpha reported that the stock was down 1% in after hours trading after the SEC filing on Vince McMahon selling 3.2 million shares of stock to help fund the XFL. You can read our report on Vince selling those shares at this link.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode saw WALTER and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne sign their contract for the match at "Takeover: New York" during WrestleMania 35 weekend. WWE also aired a video package looking at WALTER's path of destruction since arriving earlier this year. You can see that promo below, featuring comments from WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside and Sid Scala, who is the Assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint.

Also below is video from today's contract signing: