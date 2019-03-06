As we previously reported, the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut will be hosting the 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19.

It is the first time that the event will be held in May. The event used to take place in July from 2010-2013, before being moved to June from 2014-2018

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, however a pre-sale is now underway. You can purchase tickets at this link using code WWE2019. The pre-sale ends Thursday, March 7th at 10 pm ET.

The official website for the arena confirmed that there will once again be a men's and women's "Money In The Bank" ladder match. They are also advertising Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley for the show.

You can check out the description for the event below: