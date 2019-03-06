- We've noted how there have been rumors on a Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles match taking place at WWE Fastlane or WrestleMania 35. The Orton vs. Styles slowly continued on last night's SmackDown, as seen in the video above, but it doesn't look like they will be facing off on Sunday at Fastlane so it looks like it will be taking place at WrestleMania. As noted, last night's dark main event after WWE 205 Live saw Styles defeat Orton.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will be headlined by Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin in the first Falls Count Anywhere match for the brand. Ligero vs. Joseph Conners will also air.

- The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off on tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network. The following first round matches have been confirmed - Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Moustache Mountain's Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, DIY's Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle and others are also scheduled to appear tonight.

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Below is a promo for the face-off between Triple H and Batista set for next Monday's WWE RAW episode: