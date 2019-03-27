- As noted, WWE announced the 2019 Superstars For Hope campaign earlier this week. Special WWE auctions are now online at Charitybuzz.com through Tuesday, April 9 with the proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Above is a promo for the 2019 campaign.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a "Takeover: New York" contract signing between WALTER and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

- Tonight's NXT episode will feature the finals of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with The Forgotten Sons vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black. The following matches and segments were taped for tonight:

* Matt Riddle vs. Kona Reeves

* Vanessa Borne and Aliyah vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane

* Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Forgotten Sons in the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals

* In-ring face off between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano to promote the "Takeover: New York" main event

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- The second half of the first season of "Miz & Mrs." will premiere on the USA Network on Tuesday, April 2 after WWE SmackDown goes off the air. The Miz and Maryse are celebrating the 1st birthday of daughter Monroe Sky this week and it looks like she will be a big part of these new episodes, which will also feature their latest pregnancy announcement. Below are some of their latest tweets to promote the show: