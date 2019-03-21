- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake, Eddie Dennis' return vs. Ligero, the debut of Wild Boar and Primate vs. Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker, Kassius Ohno's NXT UK debut vs. Ashton Smith and more.

- WWE announced the following details on the WrestleMania Superstore that will be set up at WrestleMania 35 Axxess within the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal:

Visit the WrestleMania Superstore throughout WrestleMania Week at Axxess



Don't miss the largest selection of WrestleMania and WWE Merchandise under one roof at the WrestleMania Superstore as part of WrestleMania Axxess, April 4-8 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Superstore hours will be: Thursday, April 4 from noon to 11 p.m.

Friday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to incredibly high demand, special talent signing at the Superstore will be limited to 300 people. Wristbands will be given out beginning at 9:00 a.m. in front of the Superstore entrance, so get there early to secure your place. The Usos

Thurs April 4 at 1-3 p.m. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Friday April 5 at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Alexa Bliss

Monday April 8 at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Superstar availability and times are subject to change. Limit one item to be signed per Superstar. With exclusive WrestleMania collectibles and gear for all your favorite Superstars, the Superstore is a must-see for any WWE fan in the Tri-State area during WrestleMania Week. A ticket is not necessary to enter the Superstore, so stop by and prepare to be blown away.

- Triple H has announced two theme songs for the NXT "Takeover: New York" event. They are "Are You Ready" by Disturbed and "you should see me in a crown" by Billie Eilish. He tweeted the following NXT Loud promo for the big event that takes place during WrestleMania 35 weekend on Friday, April 5 from the Barclays Center: