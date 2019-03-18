- Above is another new video from WWE's WrestleMania 35 ad campaign with Orange Vanilla Coke. This segment features Awesome Truth, The Miz and R-Truth, reuniting to discuss their favorite classic tag teams with Kayla Braxton. Fans can still visit WWE.com/perfectpairings to win a trip to WrestleMania 35 and the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony from Orange Vanilla Coke.

- As noted, AJ Styles announced on Twitter that he has signed a new WWE contract. His current contract was set to expire next month after the WrestleMania 35 match with Randy Orton. Styles made the announcement in a tweet that also revealed the newest member of his family, a puppy. WWE confirmed the signing on their website and posted the following on AJ:

- WWE has been announced as a finalist for the "Best In Sports Social Media" award in the 2019 Sports Business Journal Sports Business Awards. WWE Public Relations announced the nomination today and as seen below, Becky Lynch responded and took credit for WWE's social media success: