- As noted, The Tampa Bay Times reports that WWE will hold a press conference at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Thursday, to officially announce WrestleMania 36 for April 5, 2020 at the stadium. WWE has confirmed that a "very important announcement" will stream live tomorrow at 11am ET on their website and social media channels, but they did not say what the announcement will be on. We will have full coverage of the WrestleMania 36 announcement as it happens. Below is WWE's teaser for tomorrow:

Watch WWE make a major announcement in Tampa Bay, Florida, tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET Get ready, WWE Universe, for a very important announcement happening tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET, live from Tampa Bay, Fla. Stay tuned to WWE.com for more details as they become available and watch the special announcement live tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET on WWE's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Scott Dawson, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode took to Twitter to hype Sunday's Triple Threat for the titles at WWE Fastlane. As noted, it will be The Revival defending against Gable & Roode and Aleister Black & Ricochet in a Triple Threat at Sunday's pay-per-view.

Dawson said the Triple Threat will be the match of the night. He also wrote, "This match could mean a 6 figure difference in our annual income. We're not bad men, but in certain situations, I gotta ask...'What would a bad man do?' #WWEFastlane #RawTagTeamChampions #FTR"

