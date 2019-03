Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Dean Ambrose in a Falls Count Anywhere main event, drew 2.589 million viewers. This is down 4% from last week's 2.695 million viewers, and the 5th lowest audience of the year.

Matches and segments advertised ahead of time were Roman Reigns responding to Drew McIntyre's challenge, the Beat The Clock Challenge with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rouse, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Finn Balor vs. Lio Rush and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley in the 1-on-2 Handicap Match, plus "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman and SNL co-stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.700 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.810 million), the second hour drew 2.665 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.717 million) and the final hour drew 2.402 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.559 million), an 11% drop from hour 1.

RAW was #4 for the night in viewership on cable, for the second week in a row, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, The Ingraham Angle and Special Report. Hannity topped the night in viewership with 4.005 million viewers. Ending a 7 week streak at #1, RAW was #2 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 this week, behind Love & Hip-Hop. Love & Hip-Hop drew just 2.086 million viewers.

American Idol on ABC drew 6.450 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.343 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 9.004 million viewers on NBC, The Resident drew 4.972 million viewers on Fox and CW's Arrow drew 1.009 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

January 28 Episode: 2.703 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 4 Episode: 2.510 million viewers

February 11 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

February 18 Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.922 million viewers

March 4 Episode: 2.783 million viewers

March 11 Episode: 2.819 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 18 Episode: 2.695 million viewers

March 25 Episode: 2.589 million viewers

April 1 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily