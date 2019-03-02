Earlier this month it was announced DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn) would be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. As noted, The Honky Tonk Man was also announced for this year's class. The event will take place on April 6 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Yesterday, Sean Waltman appeared on Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and among other topics, spoke about heading into the Hall of Fame. The conversation turned towards some of the issues that have plagued the ceremony over the years, including speeches that run on too long. Last year it was especially noticeable when most of the WWE talent was on the floor and ended up filing out as the hours went by, leaving a fairly empty gap when Goldberg closed out the ceremony.

Waltman said when he received the call about going into the Hall of Fame, he was told some things might be changed for this year's show.

"Some things were explained to me when [Mark] Carano broke the news to me," Waltman said. "He told me some things are going to change about the ceremony. Obviously, there were some things that were problems at pretty much of all the Hall of Fames, but especially last year. Guys just taking their sweet time [with their speeches]."

The changes may not end with how long inductees can speak, Waltman also said the inductors might be removed this year to help speed things along.

"Things are gonna change," Waltman said. "There may or may not be inductors. I mean, I've seen some inductors take 30 minutes to f---ing give their inductor's speech!"

