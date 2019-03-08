- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series, featuring Vic Joseph looking at 4 male Superstars who were defeated by 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Chyna - 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Triple H and The Undertaker, 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Val Venis.

- Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of WWE Now before Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view at 2pm ET.

WWE Now goes live before WWE Fastlane 2019 Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of WWE Fastlane 2019 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The live preview will feature Kevin Owens, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Owens will give a glimpse into his mental state before he challenges "The New" Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. Mandy Rose, with Sonya Deville, will talk about how she got ready for a showdown against SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka. Plus, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush will reveal what's going through their minds before Lashley teams with Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin against the reunited Shield. Do not miss this unique, live look at Superstars before Fastlane, streaming Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

- As noted, Sunday's WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show will feature Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods. Woods took to Twitter and said he found out about the match by logging on. He also took a shot at the match.

Woods wrote, "Glad I opened twitter today or else I wouldn't have known that we have a match this Sunday"

He continued, "Also, I assume this is match will be to crown the #1 contenders to the tag titles? can someone here on the internet let me know whats on the line pls, Kthxbye"

You can see his various tweets on the match below:

Glad I opened twitter today or else I wouldn't have known that we have a match this Sunday https://t.co/VlqGQ8BxsI — ??Smooth Pen ?? (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 8, 2019

Also, I assume this is match will be to crown the #1 contenders to the tag titles? ?? can someone here on the internet let me know whats on the line pls, Kthxbye https://t.co/VlqGQ8BxsI — ??Smooth Pen ?? (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 8, 2019

YES! Dear God please yes. @RusevBUL getting his chest waxed live on the pre-show would be extremely entertaining. March 8, 2019

Oooo I'm not mad at a free breakfast! — ??Smooth Pen ?? (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 8, 2019

Stuffed crust? — ??Smooth Pen ?? (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 8, 2019