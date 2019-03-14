- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla looking at Zelina Vega's recent war of tweets with Carmella, and Vega's earlier tweet to John Cena. As noted, Vega tweeted Cena and called on him to set R-Truth straight. She wrote, "Hi @JohnCena , Zelina Vega again! I know we had our differences.. aaand yes, I did kick you in the face BUT! I'm hoping you will do a charitable deed for me anyway. Please: Tell @RonKillings he's a loser [emoji] would be great coming from his childhood hero."

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley revealed in her recent sportBIBLE interview that she and Sasha Banks have been working on special plans for their WrestleMania 35 entrance. Bayley said they have "a few ideas" for their entrance but she didn't want to spoil it. She added, "Just know that we want to make it very special."

Bayley also revealed that she tried to get the band Paramore to perform an entrance in the past but it didn't work out. She revealed that tidbit after being asked if Banks might call on cousin and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg to help with her WrestleMania entrance again this year. Bayley shot down the chance of a repeat but noted that she loves the idea. She said, "Man I would love that! But I don't think we could get that, I'd love for Paramore to perform for us but I've tried for that in the past I don't think we can do that."

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates this week for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games. WWE is a partner of the Games and the Special Olympics. Besides making media appearances, Stephanie surprised the Team USA athletes with a meet & greet earlier in the week. She also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and spoke during the Global Youth Leadership Summit at New York University Abu Dhabi.

McMahon was joined by Finn Balor for the Opening Ceremonies of the World Games tonight.

Below are photos & videos of Stephanie and Finn in Abu Dhabi this week:

