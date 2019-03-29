As reported earlier today, WWE has announced that the 2nd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal will be taking place at WrestleMania 35 this year.

Superstars confirmed for the match so far are Asuka, Naomi, Lana, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, and Zelina Vega.

Since the announcement, some superstars shared their thoughts about the match on Twitter. Naomi asked WWE if this match was going to get canceled too, then proceeded to thank them for the opportunity.

Naomi was one of four stars that was supposed to wrestle last week on SmackDown but her match got canceled. The original match was Naomi vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Carmella for a chance at the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 35. Instead, it was Asuka vs. Charlotte for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, which resulted in Asuka losing her title.

Naomi's full tweet reads: "Y'all sure this ain't going to get canceled too? Btw thank you so much for the opportunity."

NXT star Mia Yim, who hasn't been announced for the match, asked: "Include a baddie?"

WrestleMania 35 will be taking place on April 7 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

You can read the full tweets below: