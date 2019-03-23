Earlier today, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were on a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) to talk about AEW and the upcoming Double or Nothing event on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, Matt and Nick invaded AAA Rey de Reyes to face Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, and win the AAA World Tag Team Championship. The trio announced today the AAA Tag Titles will now be on the line at Double or Nothing.

They also noted the set for Double or Nothing will not be the same as All In.

"You should see the production we have going into this event," Matt said. "I've seen the mock-up for the set, we are sparing no expensive, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be incredible."

Nick then mentioned they've already spent $100,000 more than they originally budgeted for their production

In regards to how AEW will present its product, Matt said it will be something that will hopefully appeal to anyone who tunes in, not just wrestling fans.

"We have a sense of humor, we think life is funny and wrestling is silly." Matt said. "We also like to think storylines should make sense and there should be continuity. One thing about our show is it's going to be different in that way, we're not going to treat this like a rasslin' show, we're going to treat this like a show you'd watch on Netflix, or HBO, or Showtime, something that you could genuinely be entertained by. Something that not just wrestling fans could watch, but anybody can watch and enjoy."

Below is the updated announced card for Double or Nothing:

* Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

* PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (AAA World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Mystery Opponent

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

* SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA and two OWE partners to be announced

* Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, others TBA (Over Budget Battle Royal)

