It was announced earlier today that it will be brother vs. brother at AEW's Double Or Nothing. In the video above it was revealed that Cody Rhodes's opponent for Double Or Nothing was going to be Dustin Rhodes. There was plenty of first reactions to this match that will be taking place on May 25 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Dustin Rhodes's reaction was: "One Last Ride Or Is It?" Chief Brand Officer of AEW and Cody Rhodes's wife, Brandi Rhodes simply tweeted: "Finish It."

After the announcement, All Elite Wrestling tweeted about a shirt for Dustin Rhodes and that it was available for a limited time from Pro Wrestling Tees.

You can read the reactions below: