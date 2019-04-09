- In the video above, Finn Balor talks about regaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 35 this past Sunday. Balor reprised his Demon alter-ego to defeat Bobby Lashley at Sunday's big event. Balor admitted that his first title reign did not "go as planned," and he hopes to change that this time around.

"Obviously my first Intercontinental Championship reign didn't go exactly as planned," Balor said. "[With] this reign I intend on righting all those wrongs. When I look back at history, I look back at all the great Intercontinental Champions like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Razor Ramon. I intend to prove that I do belong in the same category as all those legends. I'm going to be a fighting champion."

- As we reported earlier, AJ Styles is scheduled to miss tonight's SmackDown Live from Brooklyn due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Styles has a hip injury. The severity of the injury is not known.