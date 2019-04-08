- Above is video of WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe speaking to the WWE camera after his quick win over Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35 last night.

"Tell you about my performance? Well, there's not much to tell," Joe said. "I went out, I conquered, and I am still the champion of the United States of America. And any man who decides that maybe they're going to take their shot, maybe they're going to be the next one... witness what just happened. I just decimated Rey Mysterio. Any man who steps up, I guarantee you'll fare much, much worse."

- AJ Styles is scheduled to miss tomorrow's WWE SmackDown from Brooklyn, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. We noted earlier how Styles suffered an undisclosed injury during his WrestleMania 35 win over Randy Orton. We're still waiting on injury details but word is that it will keep him off SmackDown as Styles was headed home from New York City earlier this afternoon. A fan spotted Styles at the airport and said he was moving slowly.

Styles' injury was revealed at WrestleMania 35 Axxess earlier today as his VIP meet & greet appearance was nixed. Fans were given full refunds with the option of an 8X10 photo by mail, or the chance to meet WWE Champion Kofi Kingston today instead.

- As noted earlier, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and congratulated new RAW Women's Champion and new SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch after her WrestleMania 35 win. He also included a WWE teaser in the tweet.

Conor wrote, "Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE's first Champ Champ. Wow! What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty! Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I..."

Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey both responded to Conor's tweet with words of encouragement, but no mention of Lynch.

Stephanie responded, "@TheNotoriousMMA you never know until you try! :)))"

Rousey also responded, "You definitely could [emoji] thank you for always supporting us!! looking forward to when our paths cross again"

