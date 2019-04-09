- Batista, who announced his retirement from professional wrestling this week following his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35, stars in the action-comedy My Spy. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Chloe Coleman and is directed by Peter Segal (Get Smart, Grudge Match, 50 First Dates). It is scheduled to be released later this year, you can check out the trailer in the video above.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has joined the list of stars preparing to set sail on board Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave". The sophomore voyage from the original sold-out adventure Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea, launched in partnership with Sixthman, is scheduled to sail from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on January 20 – January 24, 2020. Guests can reserve their cabin for a deposit as low as $150 per person and flexible payment plans are available. For more information, visit chrisjerichocruise.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9174 between the hours of 10AM ET and 6PM ET. All booked guests will be treated to a special photo opportunity with Chris Jericho and their cabinmates.

Guest of Honor "Nature Boy" Ric Flair joins the previously announced Chris Jericho, Fozzy, Cruise Host Brad Williams, Guest Cruise Director Vickie Guerrero, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Booker T, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff and many others.

- Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks had a little Twitter fight on Monday. Banks, who has Bliss muted on Twitter, shared the screenshot below that Bliss had blocked her. Banks tweeted, "You scared ?"

Apparently word got back to Bliss, who replied, "No not scared... sick of your petty ?? . #Blocked"

Bliss was scheduled to face either Banks or Bayley on last night's RAW. Bliss ended up facing and defeating Bayley in Bliss' first singles match on RAW since last September. While the two could have just been playing up the match, they have had their issues in the past. Banks recently stated during a media appearance last August that she was "not really" interested in working with Bliss again.

You can check out their exchange below: