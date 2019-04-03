Lars Sullivan is reportedly returning "imminently" to WWE, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While there is no timetable for his return, it was noted that it would likely be "sooner than later."

Sullivan was scheduled to make his WWE main roster debut in early January, however his appearance was nixed after he apparently suffered some anxiety issues. Sullivan was rumored to face John Cena at WrestleMania this Sunday. Cena is still expected to be part of the show, however it is not known what his role will be.

During a media call last week, Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman asked Triple H about the status of Sullivan. Triple H seemed more optimistic about Sullivan debuting than in the past, stating that "there's much more to come."

"It's one of those situations where you just have to wait and see," Triple H told Wrestling Inc. "There's much more to come, you just have to wait and see."



Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

