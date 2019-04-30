As noted, it was announced on last night's WWE RAW that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are now on the red brand roster, coming over from SmackDown in the latest 2019 Superstar Shakeup move. They lost to The Usos.

Regarding the roster move, PWInsider reports that WWE officials decided on the change a few weeks back on the first night of the Superstar Shakeup, but didn't make it official until last night.

It was also noted that there has been no change in the contract status of Gallows and Anderson. They are still scheduled to finish up with WWE this September when their contracts expire.

It was reported in mid-March that Gallows and Anderson were at a standstill in their WWE contract negotiations, which led to them being pulled from scheduled live events. The Good Brothers have reportedly turned down multi-million dollar deals as they are not happy with how they've been used in recent years.