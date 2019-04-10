- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of Bianca Belair getting emotional after the WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" match with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai, which saw Baszler retain her title. Belair was consoled by boyfriend Montez Ford after the match. They also included more behind-the-scenes footage of Belair showing off her special gear for the match.

- The WWE website has added WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to their gallery of Grand Slam Champions. Kofi became a Grand Slam Champion with the big WrestleMania 35 win over Daniel Bryan. He previously held the WWE United States Title, the WWE Intercontinental Title and the SmackDown/RAW Tag Team Titles. Kofi is the 13th Grand Slam Champion under the modern day format.

- Batista took to Twitter this week and declared that Triple H made him a star in WWE. The Animal was responding to a fan who posted video from the Vengeance 2005 match between the two.

He wrote, "I said it before and I'll say it again... @TripleH made me a star. Thanks for posting that. I'm proud as hell of our rivalry. We beat the hell out of ourselves and each other for the love of this business. #dreamchaser"

As noted, Batista lost the No Holds Barred match to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday and then took to social media to announce his retirement from in-ring action for WWE. You can see the new tweet below: