Brian Knobbs of the Nasty Boys is among Hulk Hogan's best friends and the two live near each other in Tampa, Florida. No one knows The Hulkster as well as Knobbs does and the "Nasty Boy" joined our WINCLY podcast to talk about Hogan's road to redemption with WWE following his racist comments.

"A lot of things were taken out of proportion," Knobbs said of leaked audio of Hogan's comments," and things that shouldn't have been taped and no one should ever say that word. It's beyond disrespectful and hurtful and horrifying to even use that. A lot of people make mistakes and you're given second chances for a reason."

Knobbs recited all of the good things Hogan does for organizations such as Make-A-Wish and also stated that he has many African American friends in the industry.

"There ain't a racist bone in his body and I can say the same thing. No way he's racist at all," said Knobbs.

"Thank God there weren't cell phones when me and [Jerry] Sags were wrestling or we would have had a job with WWF for about a day or two. We would have been fired."

After three years, Hogan was reinstated by WWE in July 2018 and has made several visits to WWE since then. Knobbs says it's good that Hogan is back in the fold with WWE considering how much he's done for the company.

"He deserved to be back a long time before that but today's everybody politically correct," stated Knobbs. "But he needs to be there because he was one of the guys who started everything back in the day - him and Vince, Piper is another one."

Hogan appeared at WrestleMania 35 and was also at the announcement for WrestleMania 36 next year in his hometown of Tampa. Knobbs is also a Tampa resident and said that the event would be the perfect location for the Nasty Boys to go into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"It would be good because this is like our second home. Me and Sags both grew up in Pennsylvania, but this is our second home," said Knobbs. "We came down here in 1988 for Florida Championship Wrestling…. Yeah it would be appropriate. It would be fantastic to happen down here where we did so much."

Knobbs has become such a big part of the city that the Tampa Bay Rays asked him to be their 10th man which is a role he had for 7-8 years. So, he's hoping the stars align and he and Sags get inducted in next year.

"It would really be a great honor if that would happen. If it doesn't, life goes on and maybe the following year. But it would be a great spot to happen in Tampa Bay," said Knobbs.

Brian will be promoting and appearing at Legends of Wrestling on Saturday, April 20th, at the Fraser Hockeyland Arena in Detroit, MI. Other pro wrestling legends scheduled to appear include "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Ken Anderson and David Arquette.

