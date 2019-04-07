After about a year-and-a-half of being a face, Charlotte Flair turned heel at Survivor Series by brutally attacking Ronda Rousey with a kendo stick and steel chair. This isn't Charlotte's first time being a heel and she says she naturally portrays one better than being a babyface.

Charlotte talked about turning back into a heel when she joined the State of Combat podcast with Brian Campbell.

"I think what was hard for me is during the Becky Lynch feud is I cared so much what everyone thought," said Charlotte. "Here I am supposed to be the good guy but I am getting booed. If you know my past, if you know Charlotte and Becky's past, leave titles and everything in the past behind, and if you just look at the friendship story, I was still supposed to be the good guy."



Charlotte says she wasn't staying true to her character as being genetically superior to the rest of the women's roster by being a babyface.

"I got into Survivor Series I said to myself, you know what, I can no longer apologize for being that good because I am. It was one of those moments where it's like go back to who you are and what your character is supposed to be and don't care about the rest," stated Charlotte. "It was almost like I was re-debuting when I debuted as a babyface and turned to bad it was just a matter of, no, I'm Charlotte Flair. I'm an eight-time Women's Champion. I am not an afterthought and I just went back to what I am meant to be the entire time, which is The Chosen One."

Since she is part of the first female main event in WrestleMania history, Charlotte knows that there is pressure placed upon her shoulders. But she says that under pressure is when she performs best and she plans on proving that at WrestleMania 35 tonight.

"For me, I have to go with I know that I am under immense pressure and the bright lights are on and I am on the biggest stage that is when I do my best work," stated Charlotte. "I feel like after Survivor Series vs Ronda Rousey I found a whole other gear changed in me that hasn't stopped.

"I am looking to take my performance to a whole new level on April 7th at MetLife Stadium, and that is when I am going to prepare myself mentally and emotionally because that is what you have to do. When you are out there you have to find those emotions somewhere and the pressure is on. The most important thing for us to do is to put an exclamation point on the main event and to prove to everyone that we are where we are supposed to be."

Despite their feud and upcoming match, Charlotte has immense respect for Ronda Rousey and what her presence has done for women in sports entertainment.

"I just look at Ronda and I go, if there had not been a Ronda, I mean, I know the world has changed for women overall, but Ronda played a huge part of that," admitted Charlotte. "She is a household name and has always stayed true to her message. When she got signed with WWE no one can say whether or not she would be able to pick up this business. Just because you are a great athlete doesn't mean you are going to be a great storyteller. I believe she legitimized the women's division to an audience that may not be familiarized with sports entertainment. That is what I believe she brought to the table."

Before the triple threat match at WrestleMania was announced, Charlotte revealed that she dreamed of one day facing Rousey at WrestleMania.

"Before Survivor Series, I pictured facing her at WrestleMania and I wanted to test my skill against her," said Charlotte. "That is how much I look up to her and I still do because of what she has done for women's sports around the world. I have that much respect for her. Don't get me wrong though, it is my ring."

