Charlotte Flair and the rest of the Women's Superstars have made so much progress over the last few years, but they made history earlier this week. WWE announced that the women would close WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch main eventing the show.

Charlotte joined the State of Combat podcast to talk about being in the main event and what it means to her.

"This might be the pinnacle of the Women's Evolution, but I still want to move that goal post," said Charlotte. "If you could see my smile right now, I am beaming. I want to tell you that it has hit me, but it hasn't, but man, we are the main event of WrestleMania!"

There had not been any official announcement as to who would close the show until news broke last week. Before that, Vince McMahon individually called the three participants to let them know the good news.

"Vince McMahon told us all three personally, and just how proud he was, and congratulations and that we earned it. Coming from the boss it meant so much. He is trusting us with his biggest show of the year and he believes in us which means so much to us," stated Charlotte.

"I didn't know that we were going to be the main event. I had hoped. I still didn't know, but I thought, okay, if we were going to be in the main event why haven't we been announced? I was wondering if we were going to be or not so I was still a little surprised when I got the phone call."

Whenever the main event of 'Mania is announced, there will always be some jealousy in the locker room as everyone wants that top spot. But Charlotte says the male talents in particular have been very supportive of the women getting the main event.

Charlotte was asked about the reactions from the male Superstars.

"I'm sure they want the moment but they are proud of us," said Charlotte. "They are supportive. Anytime we had done well on a pay per view, like my match at Survivor Series, even WWE Evolution with my Last Woman Standing match against Becky Lynch at the pay-per-view, they have been supportive this whole way. They see how hard we work. We are given the same opportunity to tell a story, and right now our story is what should be the main event and they are proud of."

