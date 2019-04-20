Last month, Chelsea Green broke her wrist mid-match in her Full Sail debut against Jessie. Green was able to finish out the match, get the victory, and then had surgery the next morning to fix the injury.

Earlier today on Twitter, Green posted a video of the match's finish and wrote:

"The finish to my first WWE NXT Full Sail match. At this point my forearm had been broken for about four mins or so. Cleanest finish? Strongest pin? Absolutely not...but I think I pulled it off with one wrist. #IndyForLife"

Alexa Bliss retweeted the video and commented, "Badass." A timetable for Green's in-ring return is unknown at this time.

