Kane defeated Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, The Big Show, Matt Hardy, Christian, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to win the briefcase in the 2010 WWE Money In The Bank ladder match for a World Heavyweight Title Match contract. He cashed in later that night, defeating Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship after Mysterio had successfully defended against Jack Swagger.

- WWE stock is down around 9% as of this writing after WWE reported their first quarter 2019 financial results this morning.

As we reported earlier, revenue for the first quarter was $182.4 million, down from $187.7 million in the prior year quarter. WWE reported a net loss of $8.4 million, as compared to a profit of $14.8 million in the same quarter last year. There were also big drops in domestic TV ratings and live attendance. Vince McMahon blamed "Superstar absences" for the decline, but said that he expects numbers to improve with the return of key talent.

- Chris Jericho and Xavier Woods got a chance to catch up on an airplane today. Jericho and Woods posted the photos below, with Jericho noting that someone switched seats with him so that he could hang out with Woods on the flight.