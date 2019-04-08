- As seen in the video above, Triple H reacted to his victory over Batista at WrestleMania 35 last night. Triple H's career was on the line in the match. The Game noted that he is not sure if he'll wrestle again anyway, but at least the decision is in his hands.

"[My] career's still intact," Triple H said. "If I go again, at least it's my decision."

- While Conor McGregor has ripped WWE and their talent in the past, he has had a cordial rapport with Becky Lynch. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, who has offered to help Becky in the past on Twitter, congratulated her for winning the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 last night. He also teased possibly signing with WWE, writing, "Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I..."

His full tweet is below:

Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE's first Champ Champ.

Wow!

What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.

Or could I... — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019

McGregor also displayed some of his wrestling knowledge when a fan brought up that Chris Jericho was actually the WWE's first "Champ Champ" when he unified the World Championship (previously the WCW Championship) and WWF Championship at the Vengeance PPV in 2001. McGregor replied: