- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring unlikely honorary teammates.

- WWE NXT Superstar Nick Comoroto turns 28 years old today while former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson turns 41.

- Corey Graves took to Twitter today and told the story behind the Dean Ambrose denim jacket that he wore for last night's WWE Network special, The Shield's Final Chapter. Graves revealed that Renee Young actually bought the jacket for her husband, but it didn't fit him.

Graves wrote, "The denim jacket I wore last night for #ShieldsFinalChapter was actually purchased by one @ReneeYoungWWE FOR Dean Ambrose. It didn't fit him. She gifted it to me. (Sans airbrush art ??). I know, I know. 'Cool story, bro.' I thought so."

You can see Graves' tweet and a photo of the jacket below: