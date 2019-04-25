Dean Ambrose is now apparently officially done with WWE as his profile has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com.

Ambrose finished up with the company at last Sunday's The Shield: Final Chapter event, where he teamed with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to defeat Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. While his next move is not known, he suggested in an interview before Sunday's match that he might be taking a break for a while.

"Eight years ago, I walked into this casino," Ambrose said. "Now I'm cashing in my chips and I'm walking away from the table. I won the game. What I do with the rest of my life from here on out is my business. I answer to no one. This time the 'Million Dollar Man' didn't get what he wanted. Because I can't be bought."

Ambrose's last appearance on national WWE television was on the April 8th episode of RAW, where he was attacked and destroyed by Bobby Lashley.

Joshua Gagnon contributed to this article.