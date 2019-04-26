As previously reported, former WCW United States Champion Dean Malenko is no longer with WWE. Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Malenko quit the company. Malenko had been working with WWE in a backstage role since retiring from the ring in 2001.

Malenko has already been announced for Starrcast II at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during Memorial Day weekend. Malenko will be appearing on Friday from 1-4 p.m.

See Also Batista Talks Getting Fined 100K For Blading, Producer Dean Malenko Also Being Fined

As we previously reported, WWE had The Undertaker and Kurt Angle pulled from the convention. A Tom Magee appearance with Bret Hart has since been announced. Hart and Magee were involved in an infamous dark match in 1986, which had been lost until recently.

You can check out the announcement for Malenko below: