As previously reported, former WCW United States Champion Dean Malenko is no longer with WWE. Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Malenko quit the company. Malenko had been working with WWE in a backstage role since retiring from the ring in 2001.
Malenko has already been announced for Starrcast II at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during Memorial Day weekend. Malenko will be appearing on Friday from 1-4 p.m.
As we previously reported, WWE had The Undertaker and Kurt Angle pulled from the convention. A Tom Magee appearance with Bret Hart has since been announced. Hart and Magee were involved in an infamous dark match in 1986, which had been lost until recently.
You can check out the announcement for Malenko below:
This Superstarr is known as The Man of a 1000 holds!! He's held championships all over the world... #Starrcast II is proud to welcome DEAN MALENKO to Las Vegas, Memorial Day Weekend!— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) April 26, 2019
Appearing Friday 1-4pm at Caesars Palace
Meet & Greets on sale now: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/DzKWB5GMjG