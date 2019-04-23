- Above is a look at this year's participants in the NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 26 tournament. The full list is: Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask IV, SHO, YOH, Will Ospreay, Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, BUSHI, Flip Gordon, Titan, Marty Scurll, Dragon Lee, Robbie Eagles, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido, Singo Takagi, "X." NJPW announced that "X" will be revealed on May 4 at Wrestling Dontaku. The round-robin tournament gets started on May 13 and ends on June 5.

- Pro Wrestling Tees is celebrating $5 million paid out in royalties and is having a flash sale until 12 am CT. To receive 20% off your order use code: 5MIL

- As noted, Dustin Rhodes will face his brother Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 in Vegas. Dustin has since commented on all the support he received after the match was officially announced, "It is incredible the amount of love I have received from colleagues, and fans. I truly had no idea of the amount of love given. I am truly humbled. Thank you!"