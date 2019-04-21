Yesterday it was announced that Dustin Rhodes will be battling his brother Cody Rhodes at AEW's Double Or Nothing and today Rhodes or Goldust, just shared his official WWE farewell statement on Instagram.

In the statement, he explained further that he asked for his release from WWE and that it was granted. He was going to take this time to explore some of those other opportunities that took a backseat.

Rhodes also went on that he would appreciate the fans continued support as he turns this page of his life.

He wrote that WWE has given him and his family such incredible years and experiences and has nothing but respect and warmth for everyone at WWE. Rhodes said that he loved WWE and every single of his co-workers and thanked them for loving and taking care of him for so long.

Rhodes ended the statement with: "Remember and never forget the name of... Goldust."

Below is his full statement: