Earlier this week, Impact Wrestling announced Eli Drake was done with the company via an announcement on its website.

The full statement by Impact at the time was, "Impact Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its relationship with Shaun Ricker, known as 'Eli Drake.'"

PWInsider received word from those within Impact that the company will look into a breach of contract claim against Drake. This move would delay his ability to sign with another promotion until its settled.

Drake's contract was set to expire on May 31, but he was officially terminated on April 7 over comments he made about Impact Wrestling. The report noted some in Impact believed Drake was headed to AEW once his contract expired.