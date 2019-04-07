Impact Wrestling announced former Impact World Champion Eli Drake is done with the company. Impact announced Drake's exit on its website earlier today.

Impact Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its relationship with Shaun Ricker, known as 'Eli Drake.'

Drake first began with the promotion back in 2015, during his time there he was a one-time Impact World Champion and one-time Impact World Tag Team Champion with Scott Steiner.

In regards to his contract, Drake said in an interview with The Wrestling Pespective Podcast his was ending with Impact on May 31.

"I know AEW is out there, all of that stuff, so, the fact is, there's a lot of options at this point," Drake explained. "This is a time where, truth be told, I run up on May 31 at Impact, so, if that's the case, it's time to start thinking about what options I have, things like that."