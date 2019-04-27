Earlier this month, Impact Wrestling announced it had "terminated its relationship" with former Impact World Champion Eli Drake and were reportedly looking into a breach of contract claim against Drake. His contract was originally set to expire on May 31.

Today on Twitter, Drake tweeted out a photo of a flight from Los Angeles to Toronto, the location of this Sunday's Impact Rebellion PPV. While the trip could be for something completely separate, it's possible the two sides have worked things out.

Below is the full card for Sunday's show. Be sure to check out our live coverage of Rebellion, beginning at 8 pm ET.

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

Special Guest Referee: Lance Storm

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (FULL METAL MAYHEM MATCH)

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz)

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim

The Rascalz (Dez, Wentz & Trey) vs. Moose & The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

Scarlett Bordeaux hosts a Smoke Show segment.