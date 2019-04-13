As reported earlier, "Bad Boy" Joey Janela told Enzo Amore, a.k.a. nZo, on Twitter that he's making a joke out of the wrestling business. He also said that he can come and shoot with him at the next "Game Changer Wrestling presents Josh Barnett's Bloodsport." Before that, he said he would train with Barnett, so he doesn't make a fool out of his art.

Enzo finally responded to Janela with saying that he would pay for his MMA classes, writing, "I'll pay for ur classes bro."

Janela did reply with more shade, writing that he wouldn't want Enzo to blow the last of his money.

Enzo recently paired back up with Big Cass now known as CazXL. The duo calls themselves The FreeAgentZ.

You can read their Twitter comments below:

Just saying this, straight up if @real1 wants some buzz, he can come shoot with me next year at @GCWrestling_ Bloodsport I'll do 4-6 months of whatever MMA Training Barnett Recommends so I don't make a fool out of his art, the way NZO makes a joke out of the wrestling business... — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 12, 2019

I'll pay for ur classes bro. — nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 13, 2019