- Last night's WWE SmackDown saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor get a non-title win over Andrade, bringing their recent feud to 1-1. Above is post-show video of Balor responding to Andrade's comments on wanting to destroy the myth of Balor.

"Well, that's 1 for Andrade and 1 for Finn. You know, Andrade says he wants to destroy the myth of Finn Balor. Well it's time for Andrade to step up and get busy," Balor said.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Ligero plus Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Humberto Carrillo vs. Jaxson Ryker

* Candice LeRae and a partner vs. Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong in a non-title match

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits in a non-title match

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be a guest host on Nickelodeon's Crashletes this Friday. Below are a few photos from the appearance: