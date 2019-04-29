Gail Kim had her battles with WWE in the past as she twice departed the company on not the best terms. Thus, she can somewhat relate to an unhappy Sasha Banks who reportedly wants to sit out until her WWE contract expires.

"I'm always on the talent side," Kim said on our WINCLY podcast. "I've been in a similar position but not that amount of time left on the contract. I quit with seven weeks left on my contract and they didn't even want to let me out of that seven weeks."

Kim then questioned WWE's logic on not seeing her as a big-time talent, but also not wanting her to leave for another promotion.

"If I wasn't a valuable talent to them, it doesn't even matter if I jump to another wrestling company. Because who was I to you? Nothing, right? I just thought it was a major control issue within them. I think the employees that are unhappy should be let out of their contracts," stated Kim.

Kim then brought up Brock Lesnar winning his non-compete case against WWE after his first departure when he tried out for the NFL. Even though wrestlers are independent contractors, Kim is happy to see wrestlers come out on the winning end in contract battles.

"I will always stand by the talent's side on that," said Kim.

Gail's full interview will be on Tuesday's edition of our WINCLY podcast on the Wrestling Inc. audio channel this week. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.