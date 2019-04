This week's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown, the biggest episode of the year with fallout WrestleMania 35, drew 2.199 million viewers. This is up 2.7% from last week's 2.141 million viewers for the go-home episode.

SmackDown was #8 for the night in viewership on cable, for the third week in a row, behind Hannity, Curse of Oak Island, Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, The Ingraham Angle and Rachel Maddow Show. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic this week. Hannity topped the night in viewership with 3.158 million viewers.

The post-WrestleMania 34 edition of SmackDown drew 2.952 million viewers in 2018, beating this year's audience by 34%. Last year's show was up from the previous week's 2.467 million viewers, and ranked #3 in viewership and #1 in the 18-49 demographic. The SmackDown after WrestleMania 33 drew 2.885 million viewers while the post-WrestleMania 32 SmackDown drew 2.444 million viewers in 2016 but that was a taped show that aired on Thursday night.

The big draw on network TV at 8pm was NCIS on CBS, which drew 11.817 million viewers.

In comparison, Monday's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW drew 2.923 million viewers, up from last week's 2.639 million viewers for the go-home show.

Below is our 2019 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.091 million viewers (New Year's episode, taped)

January 8 Episode: 2.032 million viewers

January 15 Episode: 2.143 million viewers

January 22 Episode: 2.142 million viewers

January 29 Episode: 2.137 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 1.841 million viewers (State of the Union competition)

February 12 Episode: 2.034 million viewers

February 19 Episode: 2.269 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 26 Episode: 2.150 million viewers

March 5 Episode: 2.155 million viewers

March 12 Episode: 2.198 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 19 Episode: 2.208 million viewers

March 26 Episode: 2.393 million viewers

April 2 Episode: 2.141 million viewers

April 9 Episode: 2.199 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 35 episode)

April 16 Episode:

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily